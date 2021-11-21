Floodgates opened, dike breach sealed in Abbotsford, mayor says

Vancouver -

A breach on the Sumas River dike has been sealed, but work is continuing to reinforce it, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, the floodgates at the Barrowtown Pump Station are now fully opened, Braun said.

Despite this good news, however, the mayor said the city is not yet ready to end its state of emergency. Braun said the local state of emergency has been extended to Nov. 29.

Earlier in the day the City of Chilliwack had announced the completion of repairs at the dike in a news release lifting an evacuation alert in that city.

Sunday's update comes after what Braun described as "very good news" on Saturday, when the city was able to partially open the floodgates at the Barrowtown Pump Station, allowing water flooding the prairie to drain into the Fraser River faster.

Emergency repairs to close a 100-metre gap in the Sumas River dike were more than halfway complete on Saturday, according to Braun, who said work was on schedule and expected to be completed before a second atmospheric river hits the South Coast this week.

More than 100 Canadian Forces troops are on the ground in Abbotsford, helping to rescue livestock, fill sandbags and move people, supplies and equipment around the flooded region.

The Sumas Prairie is a 90-square-kilometre, low-lying region in southeast Abbotsford, more than two-thirds of which is the former Sumas Lake.

Floodwaters from the Nooksack River in the United States drain north via the Sumas River into the Fraser. When an atmospheric river brought heavy rain and melting snow to the Pacific Northwest last weekend, the dike that holds back the Sumas was breached in two places, flooding much of the prairie and allowing the former lake to begin reforming.

The Barrowtown Pump Station drains the prairie into the Fraser, but it can only handle so much water. Declining water levels in the Fraser River allowed the partial reopening of the floodgates, which would drain the prairie faster, but Braun warned Saturday that if the Fraser rises, the floodgates could need to be closed again.