Flood watch issued on B.C.'s South Coast as atmospheric river approaches

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for much of the South Coast and all of Vancouver Island as "a series of potent storms" approaches the region.

The flood watch was issued Thursday afternoon for Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, the Sea-to-Sky region and the North Shore mountains, along with the "Fraser Valley – North" region, which includes tributaries of the Fraser River from Port Coquitlam to Harrison.

The rest of the lower Fraser River basin is under a high streamflow advisory.

"A series of potent storms is forecast to impact coastal British Columbia this weekend and next week, with an initial storm Friday, again on Saturday-Sunday, and another into Monday," the river forecast centre's statement reads.

"Current forecasting is indicating the strongest atmospheric river event making landfall on Monday, with the potential for additional rainfall in the middle of next week."

The centre said the heaviest rainfall is forecast over West Vancouver Island and the Coast Mountains, with total rainfall from Saturday to Wednesday expected to be 200 to 300 millimetres. Some areas could see as much as 400 millimetres.

Other parts of the region are expected to receive between 70 and 250 millimetres of rain, and warm temperatures are expected to lead to snowmelt at "lower and mid-elevations," according to the forecast centre.

"Rivers are expected to rise over the weekend and into next week," the statement reads. "Peak river levels are expected to occur in most areas on Sunday to Tuesday and may extend from Tuesday to Thursday for lake-driven rivers."

The centre says its modelling shows "a high likelihood for moderate flood conditions" in the areas with the heaviest rainfall, as well as "a chance that more severe flooding could occur."

"There remains uncertainty over the amounts of rainfall that will occur and the locations of heaviest rainfall," the statement reads, noting that the changes to the storms' tracks from the current forecast could change which areas are most affected.

High streamflow advisories mean "river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly," but "no major flooding is expected."

Flood watches, by contrast, indicate that "river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull."

The forecast centre issues a flood warning when "river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently" and flooding of adjacent areas will occur.