Flight PS752: Hundreds gather in North Vancouver to demand justice

Hundreds gathered in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon to remember the dead and call for justice, three years after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.

The crowd marched and chanted to mark the grim anniversary of the tragedy, in which 176 people were killed – many of whom were Canadians.

Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents died aboard the downed flight, including Arman Abtahi's brother.

Although years have passed, Abtahi says the pain and grief associated with the loss are still acutely felt.

"My brother was 10 years older, so he was not only my brother but like a father to me. He was the only family member I had in Canada," he told CTV News as he marched in North Vancouver in one of many rallies in cities across Canada.

"Civilians, innocent people, were coming to Canada. It is the biggest Canadian casualty since the bombing Air India (bombing) of 1985, so it's a Canadian matter as well."

In 2021 Iran issued a report calling the 2019 shooting "human error" but Canada’s Transportation Safety Board disagreed, and pressed for more details.

B.C. Premier David Eby was also in attendance, urging fellow British Columbians to amplify calls for accountability and justice.

“Many people who have family and friends in Iran, it can be difficult to speak out because they're concerned of their safety back home" he said.

"So, those of us that have the privilege and safety to speak out and say that it is unacceptable should do that."

He says the province is providing $100,000 to the city of North Vancouver to create a monument to the victims who were killed. .

Last year Canada, along with Sweden, Ukraine and the UK called on Iran to agree to binding arbitration to settle the years-long dispute over accountability. If Iran does not agree within six months, the case will go to the international court of justice.

With so many unanswered questions, those attending the rally said they are holding out hope that the coming year will bring closure.