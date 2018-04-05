

CTV Vancouver





A blaze broke out on a moored party boat in Coal Harbour early Thursday morning, sending toxic smoke into the neighbourhood.

The flames erupted shortly before 7 a.m. on the "Magic Charm," an 18-metre yacht docked near the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

Jonathan Gormick of Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services said the thick smoke caused by the fire was particularly toxic, and made battling the blaze a challenge for crews.

"Boats are made of fiberglass and polymers and petroleum-based products, and when they burn they emit very toxic and very acrid smoke," Gormick said. "You can still smell it in the air now."

Fortunately, no one was on board when the fire broke out and no injuries related to either fire or smoke have been reported.

Gormick said a firefighting boat was dispatched to the scene, but the land crew was able to douse the flames quickly without its help. None of the neighbouring yachts were damaged.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, and it's unclear how much damage was done to the yacht.