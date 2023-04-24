Five people charged in Port Moody kidnapping, B.C. prosecutors say

Five people have been charged in connection to a kidnapping in Port Moody last week.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Michael Jens Albrecht, Delaney Jane Donaghy, Cameron Duffin, Oliver Hanson and Nathanial Michael Robert Lecky have been jointly charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

The Port Moody Police Department says it received several 911 calls last Wednesday morning after a man was allegedly forced into a vehicle after departing from a fitness gym on Murray Street.

On Friday – with the assistance from the RCMP’s Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team, the Vancouver Police Department Emergency response Team and the BC Conservation Officer Service – the department says it executed a rescue operation and several arrests in the Mission area.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was rescued and is now safe.

Police say the public wasn’t initially notified about the kidnapping to protect the integrity of the investigation

“We do believe this incident was targeted and isolated,” Const. Sam Zacharias told CTV News Vancouver.

“We don’t believe there was ever any possible danger to the public."

The five suspects remained in custody over the weekend before appearing in court Monday.

The details of the proceedings can’t be disclosed due to a publication ban, but all five remain in custody.