First Nations flags raised in Stanley Park

Stanley Park and the Vancouver skyline are seen from above in spring 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver) Stanley Park and the Vancouver skyline are seen from above in spring 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener