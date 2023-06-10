Fires grow in northern B.C., displacing thousands

Wildfires are showing no signs of slowing in B.C.'s northeast corner.

Around 2,400 Tumbler Ridge residents have scattered after they were hit with an evacuation order as the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire inches closer to the community.

"When the alert came out and said, evacuate immediately. So, of course, everyone goes into panic mode," said Mike Hartman, a Tumbler Ridge evacuee.

Hartman and many others have gone to Dawson Creek to escape the potential threat of the growing wildfire that's now four kilometres from the town.

Over the last day, local hotels, campgrounds and other spare rooms have filled quickly, leading one Dawson Creek family to offer their camper to those in need of a temporary home.

"About four people can fit in it; it has bunk beds. So a family of four or five can take it," said Dawson Creek resident Erin Evans.

As of Saturday, the wildfire near Tumbler Ridge has grown to nearly 20,000 hectares.

According to the Prince George Fire Centre, heavy equipment and 60 structural protection crews were deployed to the area.

"They are experiencing some stable activity, cooler temperatures and a little bit more humidity so crews can get in closer for suppression tactics," said information officer Sharon Nickel.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain on Saturday before the sun returns, with temperatures rising into the mid 20s on Sunday.

Meteorologist Lisa Erven says rain could arrive back in the northeast later in the week.

"Even small amounts of rain will do their part, and we are really looking for that shift to a more persistent wet and cool time period to really make a substantial difference," said Erven.

The order is expected to remain in place until the fire is stunted and there's no risk to public safety.

The Donnie Creek Fire has reached 390,000 hectares. The fire centre says it remains about 20 kilometres away from the Alaska Highway, and travel is not currently being impacted.

There are currently 50 active fires, and since April 1, over 625,000 hectares have burned in northern B.C.