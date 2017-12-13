A tenant was able to escape without injury but a dog did not survive an overnight fire in East Vancouver.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on 12th Avenue between Prince Albert and St. Catherines streets.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to the blaze, and were able to get it under control by Wednesday morning.

One person was inside the home at the time, and was able to escape uninjured, but firefighters found a dog inside the home that did not survive.

"We brought the dog out and tried to resuscitate it but that didn't work," Vancouver Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Coroliuc said.

Firefighters could be seen attempting CPR on the pup, and said they'd also used a pet oxygen kit to try to save its life.

"Our sympathies to those displaced and mourning their furry loved one," Vancouver Fire and Rescue wrote on Twitter.

Mike Parmentier, who lives across the street, said his housemates were at the scene before fire crews arrived.

He heard one of them yelling and ran outside to see what was happening.

"Two of my housemates ran into the house on fire – one to the front door to stop the woman from going in, the other made it to the living room," he told CTV News.

He said a woman kept trying to go back to get her dog, and the neighbour had to keep her from entering the home. The neighbours were unable to get to the dog.

Firefighters arrived a few minutes later, and the group got out of the way as crews took over.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.