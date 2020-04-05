Firefighters battle two fires in East Vancouver
VANCOUVER -- Vancouver firefighters are battling a fire at East 12th Ave. and Clark Ave., following an earlier call to a commercial building on Main Street.
Fire crews have rescued one man in a wheelchair and several other residents have been displaced, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services chief Darrell Reid said on Twitter at 7:51 a.m. Sunday. He added that the cause is unknown and crews are still working on the two-alarm fire.
When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming out of the basement, and firefighters assisted a man out of the basement suite of the house, assistance chief Dan Stroup told CTV News Vancouver.
The house fire follows an earlier fire at a mixed-used commercial building in the 1000 block of Main St., between National and Millross Ave. Crews responded to that fire at around 4:30 a.m. and were able to quickly knock it down, Stroup said. There were no injuries.
Both fires are now under investigation, Stroup said.