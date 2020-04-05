VANCOUVER -- Vancouver firefighters are battling a fire at East 12th Ave. and Clark Ave., following an earlier call to a commercial building on Main Street.

Fire crews have rescued one man in a wheelchair and several other residents have been displaced, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services chief Darrell Reid said on Twitter at 7:51 a.m. Sunday. He added that the cause is unknown and crews are still working on the two-alarm fire.

BREAKING: @VanFireRescue crews have rescued a man in a wheelchair from a second alarm fire on E 13th ave.



Fire operations still underway. A number of persons displaced.



Cause unknown.@iaff18 pic.twitter.com/jAfZXp5i2I — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) April 5, 2020

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming out of the basement, and firefighters assisted a man out of the basement suite of the house, assistance chief Dan Stroup told CTV News Vancouver.

The house fire follows an earlier fire at a mixed-used commercial building in the 1000 block of Main St., between National and Millross Ave. Crews responded to that fire at around 4:30 a.m. and were able to quickly knock it down, Stroup said. There were no injuries.

Both fires are now under investigation, Stroup said.