

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – One person is dead after a fire at a Surrey, B.C. gas station Monday morning, according to Surrey Fire Service.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the convenience store of the Petro-Canada on Harvie Road, across the street from the Port Kells Community Hall.

There was heavy smoke and flames when crews arrived, Asst. Fire Chief Jason Cairney said. There were reports of a person missing in the fire, and once firefighters got the flames under control they searched the building and found the body inside.

The roof of the gas station collapsed during the fire, although the flames didn't ignite any petrol in the pumps.

"That always raises the concern level as to whether the gas is involved or not," Cairney said. "In this case it … didn't complicate the matter any further."

Surrey RCMP and fire investigators are looking into what caused the blaze, the force said in a release.

There's a polling station in Port Kells Community Hall, and Elections Canada spokesperson Andrea Marantz said it remained open despite the fire. Two roads that access the Port Kells Community Hall were closed, but Elections Canada staff were directing traffic to the polling station from the east side via the 88th Avenue.