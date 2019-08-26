Fire in downtown Vancouver blocks streets, detours traffic
Street camera from Granville and Nelson streets. (City of Vancouver)
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 6:24AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, August 26, 2019 6:25AM PDT
Crews responding to a fire in downtown Vancouver had some lanes blocked off to traffic Monday morning.
TransLink posted to Twitter shortly before 6 a.m. saying buses that use Granville Street were experiencing delays including the 4, 7, 10, 14, 16, 17 and 50 buses.
"Please allow extra travel time this morning if you're able to," TransLink said.
Meanwhile views from the city's traffic cameras at 5:50 a.m. near Nelson Street showed a fire truck blocking lanes on Granville Street.
The cause of the fire and any possible injuries are unknown.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.