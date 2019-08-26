

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Crews responding to a fire in downtown Vancouver had some lanes blocked off to traffic Monday morning.

TransLink posted to Twitter shortly before 6 a.m. saying buses that use Granville Street were experiencing delays including the 4, 7, 10, 14, 16, 17 and 50 buses.

"Please allow extra travel time this morning if you're able to," TransLink said.

Meanwhile views from the city's traffic cameras at 5:50 a.m. near Nelson Street showed a fire truck blocking lanes on Granville Street.

The cause of the fire and any possible injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.