Fire breaks out at Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening

Vancouver -

Diners at a popular Chinese restaurant in Vancouver were in for a scare Saturday evening, when a large fire engulfed the rear balcony.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services responded to the blaze at Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant on Main Street and East 23rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Billows of smoke were visible from the street.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the back deck before it spread to the building, though officials say smoke did seep inside.

Acting Asst. Chief Al Gregory told CTV news that customers and staff all got out safely and nobody was injured, but many items on the balcony were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.