'Finding Easter eggs': Vancouver history teacher compiling local film history on YouTube
Like many people, Chris Banks taught himself a new skill when things were locked down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, he's applying that skill – video editing – to a project he's had on his mind for years: a visual history of Vancouver on film.
"Nobody had done it before," he said. "I thought it would be something that people would enjoy."
Banks, a high school history and social studies teacher, has been cutting together compilations of scenes from movies shot in Vancouver and posting them on his YouTube channel.
The videos are set to music and intersperse facts about the locations shown in the films with the captured images of bygone eras.
"The idea is kind of like you're learning about the chronology of Vancouver film, but also a little bit about the history of the city as a whole," Banks said.
He said there were "a lot of different factors" that led him to the project, including his interest in movies and local history.
"As a kid, I didn't really realize which films were filmed in Vancouver, so I was rewatching some of them as an adult and noticing all these locations," he said. "I just thought that was cool. Our city's kind of been hidden from us in movies, because it almost always is portrayed as some other city."
Banks also cited the 2003 documentary Los Angeles Plays Itself and Tony Zhou's 2015 video essay Vancouver Never Plays Itself – which touches on that same theme of Vancouver being hidden from the audience on film – as inspirations.
The compilations Banks posts are less about answering the question of why Vancouver is so often disguised from audiences, and more about compiling and showcasing occasions when it shines through.
"The whole project is basically finding Easter eggs," Banks said, adding that it's difficult to pick a favourite discovery he's made since embarking on the project.
The find most personally relevant to him is easier to pick out. During his research, Banks discovered that the 1980 film Out of the Blue, directed by Dennis Hopper, featured multiple scenes at the Ridge Theatre and bowling alley, which has since been demolished.
"I just found that awesome, because that place that was really close to my heart as a kid – I saw my first movie there – that was captured on film," Banks said.
He said he hopes other long-time Vancouverites see landmarks from their pasts in his videos.
"I hope that people other than lifelong Vancouverites get a kick out of it, but I think primarily the audience is people who maybe grew up here who would remember some of these things that maybe don't exist anymore," Banks said.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the fatality of one of their own.
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
Despite warming temperatures, Arctic lakes are disappearing – here's why
According to new research, 82 per cent of the Arctic has gotten drier over the last 20 years and the reason why could come as a surprise.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Storm chaser: Powerful hurricanes are not just an American phenomenon
Out of 24 hurricanes Mark Robinson, a meteorologist, has tracked, post-tropical storm Fiona was the most intense Canadian hurricane he’s seen and he’s warning these storms are not just American phenomena.
N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona
As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information. Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria debuts first neighbourhood EV fast charging station
The City of Victoria has opened its first neighbourhood electric vehicle fast charging station as part of a program to expand green infrastructure across the city.
-
Road closures, temporary surveillance cameras planned for law enforcement memorial
Victoria police will close roads and install temporary surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the provincial legislature Sunday as officers from around the province gather for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial.
-
Judge rules against Vancouver cryptocurrency company in $2M debt case
A Vancouver-based cryptocurrency company has been ordered to pay its creditors more than $2 million after a judge found it had breached its contract by failing to build a hosting facility for cryptocurrency mining equipment in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary Church will repaint its doors following consultation with Indigenous communities
Calgary’s Grace Presbyterian Church was one of nearly a dozen churches in the city vandalized with red paint last year, following the discovery of unmarked graves across the country containing the remains of children who attended residential schools.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
-
O'kosi explores the ripple effect of signing Treaty 7 in 1877
There's no Blackfoot word for cousins.
Edmonton
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar
Edmontonians have the chance to experience Tibetan culture over the weekend at a fundraising bazaar for the Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society.
-
No sour grapes at Little Italy's Festa dell'Uva
The Festa dell'Uva, or grape festival, celebrated Italian culture with food, wine and a grape crushing competition in downtown Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens Monday
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
Toronto charity questions why feds chose only one aid agency to match Fiona donations
A Toronto charity with expertise in disaster relief is questioning why the federal government is offering to match donations to just one registered charity providing relief in the aftermath of tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide
A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.
-
Quebec safety minister visits storm-beaten Magdalen Islands
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault flew to the Magdalen Islands Sunday morning to see the extend of the damage left in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices jump at some pumps in Winnipeg
Gas prices have jumped by around 20 cents at some pumps in Winnipeg.
-
Image of stolen SUV released after violent carjacking in Norwood East
Winnipeg police have released an image of an SUV that was stolen from an elderly woman during a violent carjacking in Norwood East.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
Saskatoon
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Regina
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
'No power, no heat': Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians still without electricity
In Halifax, the sound of generators has been breaking the quiet after the storm, as thousands of residents remain without electricity in the wake of Fiona.
London
-
Public asked to avoid Meaford Marina for police investigation
Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to avoid the Meaford Marina Sunday due to an ongoing police investigation involving a submerged vehicle. It is currently unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.
-
Workplace injury sends one to hospital in Huron County, OPP investigating
OPP are investigating Sunday after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted just east of Wingham, Ont.
-
Collision on Highway 401 claims one life early Sunday morning
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. claimed the life of one person in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to OPP. The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road have since been reopened.
Northern Ontario
-
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place in Sudbury
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place throughout the afternoon on Sunday. People gathered in memory of their family and friends who have passed away at the hospice, while raising some much needed funds.
-
North Bay Regional Health Centre Walk/Run raises over $100,000
Nearly 400 participants either ran or walked 1 mile, 5km, 6km or 10km in support of North Bay Regional Health Centre.
-
Commission to hold public hearings on federal riding boundary changes
Time is running out to stop the proposed federal riding boundary changes in northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
'Everyone was out': Homecoming returns in full force to Waterloo region
On the morning after homecoming weekend in Waterloo’s university district, a group of environmentalists called the EcoHawks walked around picking up garbage left over from parties in the area.
-
'It is frustrating': Shantz Family Farm suspends pick your own pumpkins due to dry growing season
A field that is normally dotted with orange pumpkins, bringing families flocking to it to pick the perfect pumpkin, looks a lot different this year.
-
Crowds gather for 18th annual Kitchener fallen firefighter memorial service
Near the streets of the Civic Centre Park in Kitchener, a march to remember firefighters gone too soon took place on Sunday morning. Family members, friends, and colleagues gathered to remember the lives and legacies of their loved ones.