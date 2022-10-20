Filipino fast food restaurant Jollibee opens second location in Vancouver

It's a big day for fast food fans in Vancouver as Jollibee opened a second location in the city Thursday morning.

Video on social media shows eager Vancouverites waiting in line at the Filipino fast food chain's newest location on the corner of West Broadway and Cambie Street.

It comes just months after Jollibee opened its first B.C. location on Granville Street in February, when thousands lined up overnight to get a taste of the brand's signature crispy fried chicken.

The chain is also known for its peach mango pies.

Jollibee's new restaurant is located at 2459 Cambie Street, which is on the second floor of the 510 West Broadway building.

It marks Jollibee's 25th location in Canada and the company says more locations are in the works.

"The outpouring of excitement and support we received in Vancouver earlier this year was overwhelming," says president of Jollibee North America Maribeth Dela Cruz in a news release.

"Jollibee has an amazing fan base here, and we are eager to expand our footprint across the beautiful city and provide convenient locations for everyone to enjoy."

The West Broadway and Cambie Street location will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.