VANCOUVER – Three people have been deported from Canada since police began investigating video of a Surrey brawl that circulated on social media over the summer.

The video was captured in the Strawberry Hill area back in August, and shows someone being punched and kicked by at least four other people.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP revealed investigators have been “actively engaged” with the problem of group violence in the city since March, working with business owners and investigating some 50 people, three of whom have since been deported.

“While not all of these incidents involve international students, law enforcement officials want to remind individuals who are visiting Canada on a visa that any engagement in criminal activity violates the condition of their visa and they could be removed from Canada as a result,” the detachment said in a news release.

All three of the deportees were investigated in connection with the Strawberry Hill incident. In addition, the RCMP said “the status of three other individuals is currently being reviewed.”

The update came hours before a planned community forum at the Grand Taj Banquet Hall, which was organized to address growing concerns about violence in Surrey.

Last week, another troubling video emerged showing a mob of young men using golf clubs and other makeshift weapons to damage cars and attack at least one person in a Newton parking lot.

The RCMP has not announced any arrests in connection with the latest incident, but its investigation is still ongoing.

As part of their ongoing efforts that began back in March, authorities said they have kept an “overt presence” of Community Response Unit officers in the Newton area to address complaints about harassment, public drunkenness and fighting involving youths and young adults.

Officers from the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team and traffic services have also been conducting regular patrols.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on the latest fight video, which was recorded on Nov. 11, to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.