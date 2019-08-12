

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties say they're investigating after video emerged on social media of a fight involving a large group of males in Surrey.

A 28-second clip of the violent confrontation was posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The fight appears to be split into several groups. The video focuses on one person in a blue T-shirt being punched and kicked by at least four other males.

The video has been shared on several social media platforms by different people, and it's unclear where the footage originated.

Const. Richard Wright confirmed Monday that the RCMP was made aware of the incident through social media.

Wright couldn't give an exact time or location of the fight, but said it happened "over the weekend" in the Strawberry Hill mall area.

Police said there were no calls related to the incident. Investigators are looking to identify the people in the video to check on their well-being.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or has information about the incident is asked for come forward.

CTV News has chosen to blur images of the incident as some of those involved could be minors.