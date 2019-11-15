VANCOUVER – Troubling video has emerged showing a mob of young men using golf clubs and other makeshift weapons to damage several cars and attack at least one person in Surrey.

The cellphone video begins with a mob of people running toward the parking lot of the Kwantlen Plaza strip mall, located on 128 Street in the city’s Newton neighbourhood.

The men can then be seen wailing on a number of fleeing cars, and swarming a driver who steps out of his vehicle.

The video, which has been circulating on the WhatsApp messaging platform, was disturbing enough to prompt a response Friday from Mayor Doug McCallum, who suggested mob violence is happening with “alarming frequency” in his city.

“In August, another large brawl in the Strawberry Hill area was caught on video. This behaviour is repugnant and puts the public at risk,” McCallum said in a statement.

“It is imperative that the RCMP take immediate and strong action to get a handle on this kind of mob violence that is occurring far too frequently in Surrey.”

Surrey RCMP said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Authorities received two calls about the attack, one from a victim and one from a witness.

Investigators have yet to identify any of the suspects, but only recently became aware of the recording. Cpl. Elenore Sturko urged anyone who recognizes the men in the video to reach out to police.

“While this incident and video is disturbing, having such a wide distribution could potentially help further our investigation and identify those involved,” Sturko said in a news release.

“We share the community’s concerns about this act of public violence and urge anyone with information to come forward.”

In response to the incident, the citizens’ group Wake Up Surrey called on elected officials at the provincial and federal levels to address “this increasing type of crime occurring on our streets.”

“There should be zero tolerance towards such despicable behaviour and the swiftest legal means to control this violence,” the group said in a statement.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ben Miljure