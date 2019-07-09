

CTV News Vancouver





Ferry passengers heading between Vancouver and Victoria may have to wait an extra sailing as one vessel cancelled at least two of its runs Tuesday morning.

BC Ferries issued a noticed saying its 6 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and its 8 a.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay have both been cancelled.

They say the Queen of New Westminster is having issues with its steering pump.

Anyone with reservations will be accommodated on the next available sailing.

There is no word yet on whether additional sailings will be affected.