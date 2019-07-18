

CTV News Vancouver





A man suspected of keying cars on a BC Ferries sailing was apparently upset that the vehicles' alarms were bothering his dog.

Delta police said officers were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal last week with a report of a possible vandal on an arriving vessel's vehicle deck.

Department spokesperson Cris Leykauf said witnesses told police the man "had threatened to key vehicles with activated alarms because the alarms were disturbing his dog."

Officers found two vehicles with what authorities described as "fresh, key-like paint damage" and arrested a suspect on board.

Police said the unnamed man was taken into custody on suspicion of mischief, but could not confirm whether he has since been charged.