Feds, province providing $700K to increase services at Crab Park encampment

More than $700,000 will be used to provide added services and amenities to the Crab Park tent encampment in downtown Vancouver, CTV News has learned. More than $700,000 will be used to provide added services and amenities to the Crab Park tent encampment in downtown Vancouver, CTV News has learned.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener