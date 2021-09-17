Father hopes charge in B.C. teen's caught-on-camera overdose will protect other kids from bullies
After learning a young man had been charged in connection with his son's 2019 death, a B.C. father said he felt relieved, and hopeful for the impact the case may have on other teenagers.
Aron Crimeni spoke to CTV News Vancouver from his home in Langley, B.C., after it was announced Thursday that a 20-year-old had been charged with manslaughter.
The accused cannot be named, as he was a minor at the time of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni's death.
"It's been a long time waiting," Aron said, adding that his family had gotten to a point where they were doubtful anyone would be charged in the apparent overdose.
Carson died on Aug. 7, 2019, after being found in medical distress. While results of toxicology tests have not been made public, his family believes the boy overdosed, and claims he was given drugs by a group of teens he'd met up with at a local skate park that day.
These details have not been confirmed by police, and none of the family's allegations has been proven in court.
Video posted to social media app Snapchat, reportedly captured by a member or members of that group, showed the teen in distress. Police were called to the park by someone who'd seen the video, but they could not initially find Carson.
The teen was found later and was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.
More than two years after the incident, a single charge was announced in the case. The Langley RCMP announced the manslaughter charge, but did not give any details on the role the accused is alleged to have played on that day, citing a publication ban in the case.
According to his sister, who spoke at Carson's funeral, he was the type of teenager who tried to "fit in" and be loved. Speaking directly to her brother that day, she said the massive crowd in attendance at his funeral showed just how loved he was.
Still, Carson's father said he's relieved, and hopeful for what a charge in the case may mean for children and teens dealing with peer pressure.
"This isn't going to bring Carson back, this isn't going to make up for what was done to Carson, in my mind, at all. But what we're hoping it will do is prove that this behaviour isn't acceptable," he said.
"We're hoping that the fact that the charges have been pressed in some way helps protect another child in the future."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
B.C. turns down Alberta's call for COVID-19 help amid serious hospital crunch
A day after one of Alberta's top health officials announced that that province's COVID-19 health-care crisis necessitated a cross-country call for help, British Columbia's health minister has responded to say B.C. simply can't handle helping anyone else.
Environics Analytics: Where in Canada could the People's Party play spoiler to the Conservatives?
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
Father hopes charge in B.C. teen's caught-on-camera overdose will protect other kids from bullies
After learning a young man had been charged in connection with his son's 2019 death, a B.C. father said he felt hopeful for the impact the case may have on other teenagers.
Breaking | Thousands rally at Western University to protest sexual violence
Hundreds of Western University students walked out of classes Friday as thousands marched on campus to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
Gabby Petito's family makes plea for information about missing daughter
The father of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing over the weekend, made a public plea Thursday for information on the disappearance of the Florida woman.
Vancouver Island
-
Bus driver in hospital following crash on Trans-Canada Highway
A BC Transit driver was taken to hospital Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway in the West Shore.
-
Ongoing protests, arrests at Fairy Creek over logging 'not working,' says judge
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge suggested Thursday he will consider new options to address the future of an injunction against blockades by people opposed to logging old-growth trees on part of Vancouver Island.
-
Heavy rain notices in effect for parts of Vancouver Island
A rain warning and special weather statements have been posted for multiple areas of Vancouver Island Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier claims vaccine appointment demand surged post-passport program announcement
Premier Jason Kenney says vaccine appointment bookings nearly tripled after the province announced its vaccine passport program and additional public health safety measures.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty in 2019 stabbing death of caseworker
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a caseworker at an assisted living home that saw the victim suffer at least 19 stab wounds. Warning: details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.
-
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | City of Edmonton opts in to Alberta's vaccine passport-style program
Users of Edmonton's city services and facilities will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result starting Monday.
-
NEW
NEW | How diverse are Edmonton's federal election candidates?
Women and visible minorities are under-represented among candidates in the Edmonton-area for the upcoming federal election, according to analysis from CTV News.
-
'We need to bend that curve': Alberta could transfer ICU patients to Ontario as hospitalizations near 900
Alberta is considering transferring ICU patients to other provinces as the fourth wave puts its health-care system under 'extreme pressure.'
Toronto
-
Brothers shot during deadly Hamilton home invasion, kidnapping were trying to help their father: police
Police say two brothers shot during a home invasion and kidnapping in Hamilton early Thursday morning were trying to help their father, who investigators believe was the target of the deadly attack in the city’s Mount Hope neighbourhood.
-
Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
Toronto Liberal candidate for Spadina-Fort York asked to 'pause his campaign'
A Toronto Liberal candidate has been asked to “pause his campaign” amid reports of a sexual assault charge from 2019 that was later withdrawn.
Montreal
-
Laval man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
Woman, 35, and underage boy charged with first-degree murder in disturbing Lachine death
Police have charged a 35-year-old woman and underage boy in the case of a murdered man found in the woman's Lachine apartment, while also revealing more details about the disturbing death.
-
Quebec reports 837 more COVID-19 cases; 635 of newly infected weren't fully vaccinated
Quebec reported Friday that 837 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 635 of those people not fully vaccinated.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP release sketch of sex assault suspect
Manitoba RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect they believe is involved in the sexual assault of a teenage girl.
-
Union 'appalled' at Manitoba grocery stores for not recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The union representing some of Manitoba grocery store workers says it is “appalled” by Loblaw and Sobeys decisions to not recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday for their 6,000 Manitoba employees.
-
Someone in Manitoba won $20M, but hasn't claimed their prize
Someone in Manitoba won a $20 million Lotto Max ticket, but has yet to claim their prize.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. doc welcomes new COVID-19 rules but says they come as ICUs already pushed 'to the brink'
A Regina physician who has been outspoken on social media during the pandemic calls Saskatchewan's just-announced public health measures a "substantive move" but says they should have come sooner.
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
-
439 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan confirmed 439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one new death.
Regina
-
Delta variant, unvaccinated cases driving COVID-19 spread in Sask.
Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – fuelled by the Delta variant and transmission among unvaccinated residents – have led to further COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. doc welcomes new COVID-19 rules but says they come as ICUs already pushed 'to the brink'
A Regina physician who has been outspoken on social media during the pandemic calls Saskatchewan's just-announced public health measures a "substantive move" but says they should have come sooner.
-
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Nurses' Union warns staff shortages have reached critical point
Nova Scotia's unionized nurses are demanding action to address chronic staffing shortages that they say have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases drop to 162
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
-
N.S. doctors say trickle-down effects of ER closures make their jobs a nightmare
Emergency room doctors say the trickle-down effects from the latest emergency room closures in N.S. are making their jobs a nightmare
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | Thousands rally at Western University to protest sexual violence
Hundreds of Western University students walked out of classes Friday as thousands marched on campus to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
-
Youth charged after two adults allegedly stabbed
London police say they have arrested and charged a youth following an alleged double stabbing on Fanshawe Park Road East.
-
Police will ensure safety in St. Marys, Ont. as vaccine passports take effect
The town of St. Marys, Ont. says it will protect its staff from 'ongoing threats' from those who oppose vaccine passports.
Northern Ontario
-
If you attended this Greater Sudbury bush party you may have been exposed to COVID-19
Sudbury health officials are warning of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent bush party in the Greater Sudbury area and recommending everyone get tested.
-
Investigation into plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Few details are known, but CTV News has learned the Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened near Sundridge, Ont. on Thursday night.
-
Gravenhurst man fined $2,000 for illegal turkey hunting
A Gravenhurst man has been fined $2,000 following an investigation by officials with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
What to expect when heading to the polls in Waterloo Region on Monday
Voters in Waterloo Region will head to the polls on Monday to vote in Canada's 44th general election. Here's what you need to know about voting on election day.