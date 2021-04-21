LANGLEY, B.C. -- A fatal shooting is under investigation outside a Langley sports complex.

Homicide investigators say the incident happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Langley Sportsplex.

A forensics tent has been set up at the front doors, where a white tarp has been set up. No other details have been provided by police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.