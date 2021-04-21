Advertisement
Fatal shooting outside Langley Sportsplex under investigation, homicide team says
Published Wednesday, April 21, 2021 10:15AM PDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 21, 2021 10:48AM PDT
Police tape blocks off the Langley Sportsplex in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
LANGLEY, B.C. -- A fatal shooting is under investigation outside a Langley sports complex.
Homicide investigators say the incident happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Langley Sportsplex.
A forensics tent has been set up at the front doors, where a white tarp has been set up. No other details have been provided by police.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.