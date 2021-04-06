LANGLEY, B.C. -- A charity organization in Langley is reeling after thieves busted into their non-profit store over the Easter long-weekend.

Staff at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore made the shocking discovery Monday morning when they found empty shelves and shattered glass on the floor.

Store manager Nadia Brigden estimates about $30,000 worth of tools was taken, but by the time repairs and upgraded security bills are added in, she expects the loss to climb even higher.

“It looked like they (the thieves) went through the store quite thoroughly,” said Brigden.

“It’s incredibly discouraging. We work very hard,” she said.

Brigden says the thieves found a way to get in without triggering the store alarm.

Thieves also broke into the store last December.

Habitat for Humanity uses volunteers and community partners to build affordable housing both locally and abroad.