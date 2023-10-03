Fatal crash involving car-carrier closes Surrey route

One person is dead after a collision on Highway 10 in Surrey Tuesday morning.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the scene in the 18000 block of 56 Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

The road, also known as Highway 10, was closed eastbound between 176 and 182 streets while police investigated, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police described the incident as a "two-vehicle collision" and said one person was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Images from the scene suggest the two vehicles involved were a large, car-carrying truck and a pickup truck.

Police said the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have both responded, and investigators are asking for witnesses and those with video from the area to contact them at 604-599-0502.

"The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are working to identify all factors that led to this fatality," Mounties said in their release.

"Traffic in the surrounding areas has been impacted and drivers can expect significant delays. The closure will remain in effect for an undetermined amount of time while investigators process the scene."