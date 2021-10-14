Fatal crash in East Vancouver under investigation, local police say

Warning: Some of the images in the video may be disturbing for readers.

VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating a fatal crash.

First responders were called to the intersection of East 41st Avenue and Rupert Street at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

At the scene, a motorcycle was lying on the road and a white Mazda sedan was pulled over at a nearby bus stop. Multiple ambulances were also on site.

There was no official word from Vancouver police about the circumstances of the crash Wednesday night, but officers did confirm in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver that the incident was fatal.