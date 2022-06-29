Fatal crash between semi-truck, cyclist in downtown Vancouver

Police are investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a cyclist in downtown Vancouver.

The accident happened Wednesday morning at Hornby and Pacific streets, impacting traffic during rush hour.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the collision was fatal, and that the area remained closed to traffic as of 10 a.m., but few other details have been confirmed.

A damaged blue and black bicycle could be seen underneath the semi-truck in the aftermath of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.