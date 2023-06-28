Family of victim in North Vancouver house fire believes her death was preventable

The family of a woman who died in a tragic house fire in North Vancouver earlier month is speaking out for the first time.

They say that unsafe conditions in Lindsay Bailey’s rental suite may have contributed to the 36-year-old’s death, which they believe was preventable.

Bailey died on the evening of June 2 after a fire broke out in her unit, which was inside a house in the 400 block of Queensbury Avenue.

North Vancouver City Fire Department Chief Greg Chalk says investigators with his unit have been working closely with the RCMP to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

“While the investigation is not yet complete, we can say with certainty that the fire was accidental in nature,” Schalk wrote in a statement to CTV News.

Bailey was a care aide worker and an avid volunteer in the community.

Her brother says the loss has been devastating, describing her as a loving and loyal person.

“She was a big energy spirit, for sure,” said Steven Bailey.

He says her life was defined by community service.

“She had a way with people that made them feel cared about and seen,” said her brother.

Bailey spent a decade volunteering and later working at North Shore Neighbourhood House.

The non-profit charity provides food, daycare and a variety of other programs for youth, seniors programs, and people in need.

Bailey worked as a youth outreach worker and in the youth centre.

The charity’s executive director says that kind of work requires a special kind of person.

Lisa Hubbard knew Bailey personally, describing her as a huge asset to the organization.

"(She was) super funny, keen, excited, passionate about her work,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard says she’d spoken with Bailey not long before she died, describing how excited she was about her new career as a care aide worker.

“She had started working with seniors and she was really keen to help seniors in need,” said Hubbard.

She believed that kind of work was Bailey’s calling and was heartbroken to learn that her opportunity had been cut short.

TRAGIC HOUSE FIRE

Bailey’s brother claims the suite she was living in was illegal.

"The ceilings in there were about six and a half feet high in certain spots,” he described.

Fire officials say the blaze started on the stove in her suite and they do not believe there were working smoke alarms.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to please ensure they have working smoke alarms in their homes,” wrote Schalk.

A recent report from the Office of the Fire Commissioner found that in 2022, only 45 per cent of homes in British Columbia that suffered a fire, had working smoke alarms.

Not having them is a bylaw violation in the City of North Vancouver and most municipalities in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

"It's a $20 piece of equipment, honestly. So when you really compare it that way, that's certainly kept me up at night,” said Steven Bailey.

CTV News has reached out to the landlord for comment.

A CONSEQUENCE OF THE HOUSING CRISIS

Bailey’s options for housing were limited due to her income and circumstances, according to her brother.

“She felt like this was kind of the only option that she had,” he said.

Advocates say it's important that tenants know their rights.

"Just because a unit isn't registered with the city, or may not be in compliance with local bylaws, doesn't mean you don't have all the same rights as any other tenant,” said Robert Patterson, a lawyer and a spokesperson for the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre.

He says this tragedy is yet another consequence of B.C.’s housing crisis.

"There just isn't an adequate amount of affordable, accessible, reasonable housing, people are put in situations where they're renting housing they wouldn't otherwise want to,” said Patterson.

CARRYING ON A LEGACY

Bailey’s brother says he’s heartbroken his sister was never given the opportunity to reach her full potential.

"She still had a lot to give,” he said.

Hubbard says her death is a loss to the entire community.

“Because who knows, you know how much she was going to do?’ Hubbard said. “She was very, very committed.”

However, the Bailey family is turning their pain into purpose.

The proceeds from the GoFundMe set up in her honour will go toward her funeral costs, with the remainder going toward the charity she championed.

"The youth she worked with, it's always hard to measure, because maybe we're not in touch with them later, but she left her mark, for sure,” said Hubbard.