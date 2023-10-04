Fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien being honoured at regimental funeral Wednesday

Mourners are gathering in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday to pay respects to Const. Rick O'Brien, the Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.

The officer was fatally shot while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam on Sept. 22 – a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the policing community.

O'Brien was 51 years old.

A procession through Langley is scheduled to begin at noon, followed by a regimental funeral at the Langley Events Centre at 2 p.m. The service will then conclude with a final salute.

Seating at the funeral will be reserved for "family, invited guests, designated officials and uniformed first responders participating in the funeral march," according to the RCMP.

Officials have invited members of the public to watch the procession as it heads northbound on 202A Street from 76 Avenue towards the Langley Events Centre.

Those planning to line the streets to honour O'Brien's service and sacrifice have been encouraged to wear red attire.

Supporters can also offer condolences to O'Brien's family by email at RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

O'Brien was born in Ottawa and had been an RCMP officer for seven years, all of them spent working at the Ridge Meadows detachment. Friends and colleagues have remembered him for his character and his constant positivity.

Speaking to reporters last month, Supt. Wendy Mehat, the officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP, called O'Brien's death the most difficult moment of her policing career.

"The loss of Rick will be felt deeply by his family, his colleagues and the community of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows and Coquitlam and across the country," Mehat said.

"He was truly exceptional – a hard worker and a good human being. His death is senseless and heartbreaking."

The day after O'Brien’s death, authorities charged 25-year-old Nicolas Bellemare with first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy and Kraig Krause