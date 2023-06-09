Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Tumbler Ridge resident Michelle Chisholm and her family had their bags packed with all the essentials, including camping gear, when an order to evacuate the town forced them to leave.
Chisholm, who has lived in Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia for 10 years, said her dilemma was dealing with her horse since she doesn't have a trailer.
She said she had arranged with someone at the local saddle club to get it out, but then the highway to Dawson Creek was blocked off.
Chisholm put out a public plea for help moving her animal to safety.
“I just kept getting phone calls and phone calls of all these people who were willing to help, so that made me feel good that strangers were willing to help, like, no questions asked,” Chisholm said.
She is one of about 2,400 residents in the District of Tumbler Ridge, on the foothills of the Rockies, who were given little notice to leave on Thursday as a fire encroached on the community.
Chisholm, her husband and their two children are now staying with friends in Fort St. John, about 170 kilometres north, waiting out the evacuation order.
Once her family and their pets were safe, they could settle in for a “great weekend” with the friends hosting them, though her young children may not fully understand what's happening, she said.
“They know there's a fire, but they're not panicking. We just are making it as a fun road trip for them,” she said. “So they were happy, you know, playing the whole time.”
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Environment Canada says Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek are experiencing heavy smoke and temperatures almost 10 degrees above normal.
That could complicate efforts to fight the out-of-control West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, which has burned 96 square kilometres of bush and timber east of Tumbler Ridge in the three days since it was discovered.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says the blaze is among 83 active wildfires in the province, including the now nearly two-square-kilometre fire that has closed the Vancouver Island highway connecting Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet to the rest of the island.
A four-hour, back-road detour allowing limited movement in and out of the area will also be closed for much of the day as a vehicle is pulled from a lake along the rough route.
The wildfire east of Port Alberni is still listed as out-of-control, and it's expected the detour will reopen as soon as possible.
“The Province urges preparation and patience as long wait times are expected once the detour reopens,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement advising of the closure, which was planned to occur between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.
“All travellers are urged to avoid travel along the detour route before, during and after the closure because commercial trucks will be queuing for passage,” the statement said.
Neal McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive services for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said during a media briefing on Thursday that more than 5,000 square kilometres have burned since the start of the wildfire season on April 1, a total he called “quite alarming.”
Fire bans, including campfire bans, now cover most of the province, although campfires are still allowed in the northwest and southeast corners of B.C. and on Haida Gwaii.
It's the earliest date that B.C. has restricted campfires, and the bans come as the unusually warm summer conditions set 20 daily high temperature records on Thursday, including a mark of 38.5 C in Lytton, making the Fraser Canyon community the hottest in Canada for consecutive days.
Environment Canada said rain was expected Friday and Saturday over much of southern B.C., with between five and 10 millimetres over much of the south coast by Saturday, while Interior forecasts called for around the same amount between Cranbrook and the Prince George area.
The weather office shows warm, dry conditions should return next week, although forecasters were calling for a chance of showers in the area near the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, beginning Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his resignation.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in Canada
Despite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Air Canada walks back compensation denials after thousands delayed due to tech issues
Air Canada says it made a mistake in rejecting some compensation claims from the thousands of travellers affected by delayed flights due to computer malfunctions.
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to continue for 'several days' as highway remains closed
Wildfire officials are sending an additional 20 firefighters to help battle an out-of-control blaze that has burned more than two square kilometres of forest and cut off a major highway on Vancouver Island.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver and Victoria
BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Friday evening.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire detour to close after vehicle rolls into lake
A vehicle detour route that is serving as a lifeline between eastern and western Vancouver Island amid a raging wildfire will be closed for much of the day Friday.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash in Parkdale prompts road closure
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the northwest Calgary community of Parkdale of Friday.
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
-
Man riding e-bike with knife, baton and shotgun arrested in Red Deer: RCMP
A central Alberta man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested while riding an e-bike armed with a knife.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Montreal
-
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
Plante vows to crack down on illegal magic mushroom dispensary slated to open in Montreal
A chain of illegal magic mushroom dispensaries in Ontario is determined to open a location in Montreal this summer despite the threat of a crackdown by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
2 men to be charged with first-degree murder after man, 61, found dead in Montreal apartment: police
Montreal police said two men are expected to be charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside an apartment last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
Woman stabbed in 'completely random' attack at Olive Garden: Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say a woman is in hospital with severe injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man in what police describe as a completely random and unprovoked attack.
-
Gillingham lays out plan to help lower bike thefts in Winnipeg
To combat theft, Mayor Scott Gillingham wants to make the city’s bike registry free and make use of technology.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a spending problem': Saskatoon business leader calls for 'mid-management' job cuts at city hall
The head of Saskatoon’s chamber of commerce responding with frustration to the city’s announcement of a $75 million deficit over the next two years — and the tax hikes that will likely be needed to help makeup some of the the shortfall.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
-
Saskatoon police seize more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes in record bust
Saskatoon police have seized more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes a record-breaking investigation.
Regina
-
13-year-old dies following rollover near Moosomin, Sask.
A 13-year-old is dead following a vehicle rollover near Moosomin on Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
-
Is a massive wave of mortgage defaults coming to Sask.? One Regina broker says no
With the Bank of Canada (BoC) increasing its kay rate once again this week to 4.75 per cent, many people with fixed-rate mortgages are feeling anxious about renewing.
Atlantic
-
N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack
Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.
-
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
-
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
Drug trafficking trial puts elderly couple behind bars
A London, Ont. courtroom heard Friday that from a so-called “hobby farm” near Newbury, drugs were being housed and trafficked.
-
Explosive legacy complicates proposed sale of London, Ont.’s T-Block building
If you’re in the market for a century-old military building, be prepared to deal with its explosive past.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
-
Already displaced by fire, Sudbury woman victim of attempted break-in at hotel
A tenant displaced in the downtown Sudbury fire last month said her hotel is denying her request to move her room to a centralized location following an attempted break-in.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle.
-
Exclusive experience: Members-only bar opens in Waterloo
A new bar in Uptown Waterloo is offering an exclusive experience based around a members-only model.
-
CTV Kitchener's Emma Ens leaving to pursue new opportunity
It’s a bittersweet day here at CTV Kitchener, as one of our colleagues is leaving to take on a new adventure.