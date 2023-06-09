Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.

Vancouver -

Tumbler Ridge resident Michelle Chisholm and her family had their bags packed with all the essentials, including camping gear, when an order to evacuate the town forced them to leave.

Chisholm, who has lived in Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia for 10 years, said her dilemma was dealing with her horse since she doesn't have a trailer.

She said she had arranged with someone at the local saddle club to get it out, but then the highway to Dawson Creek was blocked off.

Chisholm put out a public plea for help moving her animal to safety.

“I just kept getting phone calls and phone calls of all these people who were willing to help, so that made me feel good that strangers were willing to help, like, no questions asked,” Chisholm said.

She is one of about 2,400 residents in the District of Tumbler Ridge, on the foothills of the Rockies, who were given little notice to leave on Thursday as a fire encroached on the community.

Chisholm, her husband and their two children are now staying with friends in Fort St. John, about 170 kilometres north, waiting out the evacuation order.

Once her family and their pets were safe, they could settle in for a “great weekend” with the friends hosting them, though her young children may not fully understand what's happening, she said.

“They know there's a fire, but they're not panicking. We just are making it as a fun road trip for them,” she said. “So they were happy, you know, playing the whole time.”

Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.

Environment Canada says Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek are experiencing heavy smoke and temperatures almost 10 degrees above normal.

That could complicate efforts to fight the out-of-control West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, which has burned 96 square kilometres of bush and timber east of Tumbler Ridge in the three days since it was discovered.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the blaze is among 83 active wildfires in the province, including the now nearly two-square-kilometre fire that has closed the Vancouver Island highway connecting Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet to the rest of the island.

A four-hour, back-road detour allowing limited movement in and out of the area will also be closed for much of the day as a vehicle is pulled from a lake along the rough route.

The wildfire east of Port Alberni is still listed as out-of-control, and it's expected the detour will reopen as soon as possible.

“The Province urges preparation and patience as long wait times are expected once the detour reopens,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement advising of the closure, which was planned to occur between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

“All travellers are urged to avoid travel along the detour route before, during and after the closure because commercial trucks will be queuing for passage,” the statement said.

Neal McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive services for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said during a media briefing on Thursday that more than 5,000 square kilometres have burned since the start of the wildfire season on April 1, a total he called “quite alarming.”

Fire bans, including campfire bans, now cover most of the province, although campfires are still allowed in the northwest and southeast corners of B.C. and on Haida Gwaii.

It's the earliest date that B.C. has restricted campfires, and the bans come as the unusually warm summer conditions set 20 daily high temperature records on Thursday, including a mark of 38.5 C in Lytton, making the Fraser Canyon community the hottest in Canada for consecutive days.

Environment Canada said rain was expected Friday and Saturday over much of southern B.C., with between five and 10 millimetres over much of the south coast by Saturday, while Interior forecasts called for around the same amount between Cranbrook and the Prince George area.

The weather office shows warm, dry conditions should return next week, although forecasters were calling for a chance of showers in the area near the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, beginning Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.