VANCOUVER -- A loud explosion that sent a plume of black smoke into the sky over Kitsilano on Monday was actually part of a movie shoot.

A couple of concerned people in the area took to social media to report hearing the blast and posted photos of the cloud of dark smoke over the neighbourhood.

"Some kind of explosion in Vancouver just now in Kitsilano," said one tweet posted at 11:49 a.m. Another Twitter user reported hearing a "loud bang" and then saw smoke in the sky.

Vancouver police confirmed on Monday afternoon that the explosion was part of a movie shoot.

Video submitted by a viewer to CTV News shows several explosions around the base of the tanks at the Molson Coors Brewery, which is no longer in operation, near the Burrard Street Bridge. Large flames briefly appear to engulf several tanks but quickly dissipate, and a large plume of black smoke then rises into the sky over the brewery. People on the set can later be heard applauding and cheering.