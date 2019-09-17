It seems as though the kids just went back to school, but we are already days away from the official start of the fall season.

Pumpkin spice lattes have become abundant, the air is now crisp and fresh and the trees have come alive with brilliant colours. Autumn provides the perfect backdrop for a British Columbia road trip and on CTV Morning Live we travelled to Vernon to activate our fall adventure.

Vernon is a destination that allows you to embrace all the elements of the harvest season and has many ways to celebrate this time of year with your loved ones. The entire month of October marks the Vernon Fall Festival and features special events and activities throughout.

Our adventure started at Davison Orchards Country Village. A trip here will quickly get you in the spirit of autumn and offers fun for the entire family.

From a tractor train ride through the orchards to shopping the local flavours to having a seat at the café for a fresh slice of pie, you can spend a couple hours creating memories and capturing that perfect fall photo.

All ingredients are grown right on the farm for you to enjoy, which truly emulates what the harvest season is all about. You can also pick the perfect pumpkin during your visit and take part in their pumpkin festival in October.

The Historic O'Keefe Ranch is another spot to check out with the family. You can partake in family daze in the corn maze or test your threshold for fear in the Field of Screams.

Many of the local farmers and families have been working hard over the summer in preparation of The Great Vernon Pumpkin Classic.

Now you may be familiar with giant pumpkins over 300 pounds, but the Okanagan takes it to another level. On Oct. 26, paddlers will be boarding their giant pumpkins and racing at Kin Beach. All proceeds are going to the Vernon Starfish Pack program, which provides meals for Vernon school children.

Vernon is known as a place for getting active outdoors and that doesn't change during the fall season.

The city is surrounded by three lakes and has five provincial parks on its doorstep.

During our visit we had the chance to go kayaking, SUPing, hiking and biking and take in the beautiful colours of fall from the waters edge to the sub alpine. With all the outdoor adventures there is no denying that it can be an easy way to work up an appetite.

Visitors to Vernon will be pleasantly surprised to find a vast array of diversity when it comes to the dining scene. From farm fresh bistros, to trendy cafes to ethnic cuisine there is no shortage of options to satiate your inner foodie. Throughout Vernon there is a strong focus on farm to table, supporting the community and celebrating the flavours of the Okanagan.

It’s time to grab your cozy sweaters and sense of adventure and pack your appetite for a visit to Vernon, B.C.