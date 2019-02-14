

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





The winter season is certainly one to be celebrated throughout British Columbia. Lush mountain landscapes transform into a frosty playground for outdoor enthusiasts.

Vernon, British Columbia is no exception. It is magical in every season and a place where you can activate your adventurous side. Located in the heart of the Okanagan the city has a small town heart. The spirit of supporting local thrives with independent boutiques, family farms, public art and cozy restaurants. This means plenty of opportunities to unwind after a day of adventure.

During my stay in Vernon I had the chance to really embrace winter. You no longer have to wait until spring to enjoy a bike ride. There are tons of trails to get out on with a fat bike that allows you to cycle in the snow. We went out along the Okanagan rail trail with Sun Country Cycle and enjoyed the views. We also visited the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club and Silverstar Mountain Resort. They are home to 105 kilometres of daily groomed trails. Cross country skiers were taking advantage of the abundance of dry snowfall. I took a pair of snowshoes out and was in awe of the calm within the forest. I finished my day with a skate on Brewers Pond at Silverstar Mountain Resort.

With all the time spent getting active outdoors it is important to have balance. We stayed at Sparkling Hill Resort, which is also where we did our live broadcast for CTV Morning Live from. Sparkling Hill Resort is a world class health and wellness retreat. We are so lucky to have this place in British Columbia and just a scenic drive or quick flight from Vancouver. Guests have the use of Kurspa included with their stay, which is a 40 000 square foot luxury spa. You can book in to their vast array of treatments. You can even experience the glacial impact of the Cryo Cold Chamber. There is complimentary access to 7 uniquely themed steam and saunas. It is an oasis to reconnect with yourself after a day reconnecting with nature.

Check out the videos from our show on CTV Morning Live. Congratulations to all our winter wellness getaway winners.

