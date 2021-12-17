Expert Holiday Wine Picks from a Certified Sommelier

VANCOUVER -

There are just a few days left until Christmas.

Matt Steeves, wine and spirits expert and certified sommelier, joined CTV Morning Live with five holiday wine picks.

Matua Pinot Grigio: This is an aromatic wine with notes of nectarine, nashi pear and hints of honeysuckle and spice.

Garzón Reserva Tannat: This juicy full bodied wine features notes of plum, raspberries, and spice. This wine hails from Uruguay where the vineyards are surrounded by lush forests, rocky soils, and naturally occurring palm trees.

Caymus Suisun Grad Durif: This wine is from a small valley in southeast Napa called Suisun. This medium-bodied wine has notes of lilac, blueberry, acai, and a hint of plum.

Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Wine Blend: This wine bursts aromas of ripe blackberry, roasted hazelnuts, and caramel. The finish boasts notes of toasted coconut, violet, and black cherry. It is aged for 60 days in second-pass charred American barriques, which previously held bourbon

Graham’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port: This port pairs well with holiday desserts. It features nutty aromas with hints of honey and figs. It is best enjoyed slightly chilled.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.