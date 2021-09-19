'Exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism': B.C. health authority appeals for patience, vaccination amid staffing crisis
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm about a staffing crisis in one one of its hospitals.
In a Facebook post Friday, Northern Health said staff in Fort St. John are "exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism from the public and insults on their shifts."
Calling the behaviour "unacceptable," the health authority explained that the emergency department at Fort St. John hospital has only five permanent registered nurses. The department has 20 total nursing positions, Northern Health said.
"This requires nursing staff to be pulled from other services to support ER operations," the health authority said. "This means that in some cases there may be just one nurse available on a given shift."
Northern Health's statements match those of health-care workers around the province who have spoken to CTV News Vancouver in recent weeks.
They've described already under-resourced hospitals being stretched even thinner by the surge in hospitalizations during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The problem predates the coronavirus, however, and it has been compounded by some health-care workers leaving the profession or quitting full-time positions to take part-time roles where they can better control their hours and avoid burnout.
On Friday, nurses held rallies at the constituency offices of Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix to demand more action to address the chronic understaffing of B.C. health-care facilities.
In its Facebook post, Northern Health said it's doing "everything in (its) power" to address the shortage of nurses in Fort St. John.
"We are currently working to recruit and hire for these nursing positions, recognizing the applications are very limited," the health authority said, adding that it expects to fill four full-time positions by January.
"In addition, the health minister announced on Sept. 14 that Northern Health will receive $6.38 million dollars to help recruit and retain health care workers in Northern B.C. and largely focused on the Northeast," Northern Health added. "While the work has already started to put this investment to use, relief will not be immediate."
The health authority also noted the impact of COVID-19 cases on the situation, encouraging everyone in the region to get vaccinated.
Northern Health has the lowest rate of fully vaccinated residents among B.C. health authorities, and northeastern B.C. has especially low levels of vaccination.
Just 50 per cent of eligible residents of the Peace River South local health area - those ages 12 and older - have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. In the Peace River North and Fort Nelson local health areas, the rate is 51 per cent.
Provincewide, vaccination rates are much higher, with nearly 79 per cent of all B.C. residents ages 12 and older having received both doses as of Friday.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as parties make final push on eve of election day: Nanos
As the federal party leaders make their final push to Canadian voters, new polling data suggests that the Liberals and the Conservatives are in a dead heat.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
'Waning immunity?' Experts say term leads to false understanding of COVID-19 vaccines
The idea of waning immunity has picked up steam in recent weeks, with some countries using it to justify rolling out third-dose COVID-19 vaccine boosters to their populations. But immunologists say the concept has been largely misunderstood.
Half of Canadians support employers mandating COVID-19 booster shots, poll finds
Around half of surveyed Canadians say they support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for their employees, a new poll finds, with Canadians 55 and older being the most in favour.
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
Election day 101: Questions and answers about the voting process
From finding the right voting location to bringing acceptable ID, CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know before casting your ballot.
Advice for voters on the eve of election day: A Q&A with Elections Canada spokeperson Diane Benson
On CTVNews.ca: A transcript of an interview with Diane Benson, spokesperson at Elections Canada, who answered questions on reduced polling stations, how students can vote, and other challenges facing voters in a pandemic election.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Victoria care home
Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care, according to Island Health.
-
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.
-
'Exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism': B.C. health authority appeals for patience, vaccination amid staffing crisis
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm about a staffing crisis in one one of its hospitals.
Calgary
-
Looking for a vaccine card in Alberta? You won't need a MyHealth Records account after all
The provincial government, with less than 24 hours to go before new COVID-19 guidelines come into force in Alberta, made it simpler for residents to acquire a document proving they've been vaccinated.
-
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
-
Olds, Alta. restaurant backs down, removes anti-restrictions sign
An Olds, Alta. restaurant, within 24 hours of posting a sign suggesting it would not comply with the UCP government's latest COVID-19 restrictions, now says it will abide by the new rules on Monday.
Edmonton
-
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
-
Looking for a vaccine card in Alberta? You won't need a MyHealth Records account after all
The provincial government, with less than 24 hours to go before new COVID-19 guidelines come into force in Alberta, made it simpler for residents to acquire a document proving they've been vaccinated.
-
Time for military support in 'overwhelmed' hospitals: Alberta health-care union leaders
The leaders of four health-care unions and the Alberta Federation of Labour implored Premier Jason Kenney to submit a formal request for assistance from Ottawa as hospitals grapple with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
-
Important things to know with three days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
With just days to go before Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, province hits vaccine milestone
Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Montreal
-
Legault refuses to speak to media at CAQ leadership convention, boasts about nationalist credentials
Premier Francois Legault sees his government as a bulwark against radical elements in society, including all those who oppose health measures and vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Quebec reports 742 more COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations continuing to rise
Quebec reported 742 more positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 552 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Rise in telecommuting due to pandemic risks making anti-scab protections toothless
An unsuspected effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting widespread use of telecommuting is that the anti-scab provisions of the Labour Code may have lost some of their bite and become less effective.
Winnipeg
-
'They’re angels without halos': Winnipeg dog-owners come together to support cancer care organization
A couple hundred dogs led their owners through Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park on Sunday afternoon for the fourth annual ‘Paws for a Cause Cancer Walk.’
-
Councillor worried about election day traffic near fatal crash site
A Winnipeg city councillor is raising traffic safety concerns on the South Perimeter Highway ahead of election day.
-
Half of Canadians support employers mandating COVID-19 booster shots, poll finds
Around half of surveyed Canadians say they support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for their employees, a new poll finds, with Canadians 55 and older being the most in favour.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
-
'The silence is killing us': Saskatoon community hold walk for Megan Gallagher and Missing Persons Week
More than a hundred people were in attendance at Joe Gallagher Field to participate in a walk to raise awareness about missing Megan Gallagher.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
-
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan federal ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
London
-
'I lost a good friend to cancer this week': Participants honour loved ones in 41st annual Terry Fox Run
For the second consecutive year during the pandemic, walkers and runners did the annual Terry Fox Run without any pomp and circumstance.
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.
-
48-hour marathon fundraiser raises nearly $40,000 in honour of late sister
A Huron County woman has completed a grueling marathon and surpassed her fundraising goal by a mile.
Northern Ontario
-
Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on in Northern Ontario
In 1980, Fox set off on his run across Canada raising money for cancer research. Decades later, people are still walking and running for the cause.
-
Junior golfers compete in 'NextGen' Fall Series East Championship, hosted in Timmins
Ninety junior golfers are in Timmins competing in the 'NextGen' Fall Series East Championship. It's an elite event as they're vying for national championship exemptions.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Sault officer in hospital, SIU investigates fatal police-involved shooting of 19-year-old man
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a 19-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials say an officer was shot after being called to a domestic situation early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region records 22 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new death
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday.
-
Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, province hits vaccine milestone
Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
-
Police searching for missing teen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for 17-year-old Uriah Corbyn who was last seen in Kitchener on Sept. 17.