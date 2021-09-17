B.C. nurses call for support amid 4th wave in COVID-19 pandemic at 2 rallies

Vancouver -

Two rallies in support of nurses during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking place in B.C. Friday.

The local events are part of the National Nurses Day of Action.

Many health-care workers say they’re at a breaking point, with staff shortages and dangerous working conditions that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Canadian Federation of Nurses Union says the country is facing a nursing crisis.

The union believes that without urgent action by the provincial or federal government more nurses will consider leaving the profession.

“Nurses are done asking for safe work, fair contracts and enough staff to give our patients the care they deserve,” the CFNU's website says.

According to the union, nurses have seen a 78 per cent average increase in overtime during the pandemic and 24-hour shifts become routine.

“Overtime and workloads were already high pre-pandemic. Since the pandemic began, this situation has worsened significantly, with dramatic increases in both overtime and workloads, made worse by the shortage and increases in vacant nurse positions,” wrote the CFNU.

It also says 60 per cent of its members have said they intend to leave their jobs in the next year.

In British Columbia, there’s added concern about a mandatory vaccine mandate for all health-care workers coming Oct. 26.

The BC Nurses' Union has said while it "strongly encourages" health-care workers to embrace scientifically supported vaccines, including those designed to combat COVID-19, the system can't handle an exodus of nursing staff.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has acknowledged the possibility, but argues outbreaks of COVID in health-care facilities have also caused shortages.

The BCNU represents about 48,000 nurses across the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has estimated that roughly 10 per cent of them have yet to be immunized.

Rallies are being held outside Dix’s constituency office in Vancouver Friday morning and outside Premier John Horgan’s in Victoria in the afternoon.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to wear either black or teal scrubs in solidarity.