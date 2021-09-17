B.C. nurses call for support amid 4th wave in COVID-19 pandemic at 2 rallies

Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
Two rallies in support of nurses during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking place in B.C. Friday.
The local events are part of the National Nurses Day of Action.
Many health-care workers say they’re at a breaking point, with staff shortages and dangerous working conditions that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
The Canadian Federation of Nurses Union says the country is facing a nursing crisis.
The union believes that without urgent action by the provincial or federal government more nurses will consider leaving the profession.
“Nurses are done asking for safe work, fair contracts and enough staff to give our patients the care they deserve,” the CFNU's website says.
According to the union, nurses have seen a 78 per cent average increase in overtime during the pandemic and 24-hour shifts become routine.
“Overtime and workloads were already high pre-pandemic. Since the pandemic began, this situation has worsened significantly, with dramatic increases in both overtime and workloads, made worse by the shortage and increases in vacant nurse positions,” wrote the CFNU.
It also says 60 per cent of its members have said they intend to leave their jobs in the next year.
In British Columbia, there’s added concern about a mandatory vaccine mandate for all health-care workers coming Oct. 26.
The BC Nurses' Union has said while it "strongly encourages" health-care workers to embrace scientifically supported vaccines, including those designed to combat COVID-19, the system can't handle an exodus of nursing staff.
Health Minister Adrian Dix has acknowledged the possibility, but argues outbreaks of COVID in health-care facilities have also caused shortages.
The BCNU represents about 48,000 nurses across the province.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has estimated that roughly 10 per cent of them have yet to be immunized.
Rallies are being held outside Dix’s constituency office in Vancouver Friday morning and outside Premier John Horgan’s in Victoria in the afternoon.
Those unable to attend are encouraged to wear either black or teal scrubs in solidarity.
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
A day after one of Alberta's top health officials announced that that province's COVID-19 health-care crisis necessitated a cross-country call for help, British Columbia's health minister has responded to say B.C. simply can't handle helping anyone else.
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
After learning a young man had been charged in connection with his son's 2019 death, a B.C. father said he felt hopeful for the impact the case may have on other teenagers.
Hundreds of Western University students walked out of classes Friday as thousands marched on campus to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
The father of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing over the weekend, made a public plea Thursday for information on the disappearance of the Florida woman.
A BC Transit driver was taken to hospital Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway in the West Shore.
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge suggested Thursday he will consider new options to address the future of an injunction against blockades by people opposed to logging old-growth trees on part of Vancouver Island.
A rain warning and special weather statements have been posted for multiple areas of Vancouver Island Friday morning.
Premier Jason Kenney says vaccine appointment bookings nearly tripled after the province announced its vaccine passport program and additional public health safety measures.
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a caseworker at an assisted living home that saw the victim suffer at least 19 stab wounds. Warning: details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.
Users of Edmonton's city services and facilities will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result starting Monday.
Women and visible minorities are under-represented among candidates in the Edmonton-area for the upcoming federal election, according to analysis from CTV News.
Alberta is considering transferring ICU patients to other provinces as the fourth wave puts its health-care system under 'extreme pressure.'
Police say two brothers shot during a home invasion and kidnapping in Hamilton early Thursday morning were trying to help their father, who investigators believe was the target of the deadly attack in the city’s Mount Hope neighbourhood.
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
A Toronto Liberal candidate has been asked to “pause his campaign” amid reports of a sexual assault charge from 2019 that was later withdrawn.
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
Police have charged a 35-year-old woman and underage boy in the case of a murdered man found in the woman's Lachine apartment, while also revealing more details about the disturbing death.
Quebec reported Friday that 837 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 635 of those people not fully vaccinated.
Manitoba RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect they believe is involved in the sexual assault of a teenage girl.
The union representing some of Manitoba grocery store workers says it is “appalled” by Loblaw and Sobeys decisions to not recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday for their 6,000 Manitoba employees.
Someone in Manitoba won a $20 million Lotto Max ticket, but has yet to claim their prize.
A Regina physician who has been outspoken on social media during the pandemic calls Saskatchewan's just-announced public health measures a "substantive move" but says they should have come sooner.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
Saskatchewan confirmed 439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one new death.
Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – fuelled by the Delta variant and transmission among unvaccinated residents – have led to further COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Saskatchewan.
Nova Scotia's unionized nurses are demanding action to address chronic staffing shortages that they say have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
Emergency room doctors say the trickle-down effects from the latest emergency room closures in N.S. are making their jobs a nightmare
London police say they have arrested and charged a youth following an alleged double stabbing on Fanshawe Park Road East.
The town of St. Marys, Ont. says it will protect its staff from 'ongoing threats' from those who oppose vaccine passports.
Sudbury health officials are warning of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent bush party in the Greater Sudbury area and recommending everyone get tested.
Few details are known, but CTV News has learned the Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened near Sundridge, Ont. on Thursday night.
A Gravenhurst man has been fined $2,000 following an investigation by officials with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.
Voters in Waterloo Region will head to the polls on Monday to vote in Canada's 44th general election. Here's what you need to know about voting on election day.