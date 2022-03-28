Exchange student sucker-punched, knocked unconscious in stranger assault: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say a man was arrested after a teen was knocked unconscious in a random daytime assault over the weekend.

The Vancouver Police Department said an 18-year-old exchange student was allegedly "sucker-punched" at about noon on Sunday near West Pender and Howe streets.

"The victim was walking with a friend and doing nothing wrong when a man approached her, violently attacked her, and knocked her out," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release Monday.

"The victim had never seen the suspect before, and because the victim was looking away, she was unable to defend herself."

Bystanders came to the young woman's aid, including a doctor. She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspect ran away after the assault, but police got security video to identify him.

"A constable patrolling the downtown core spotted the suspect walking on West Hastings Street about 40 minutes after the assault, and arrested him without incident," Addison said.

The suspect hasn't been identified, but police said he's 26 and from Coquitlam. He was wanted on a B.C.-wide Mental Health Act warrant.

Police said the suspect was arrested for assault and breaching a probation order that requires him to be at a court-ordered treatment centre. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Monday.