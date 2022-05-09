'Except servants': Calls to remove racist language from B.C. land covenants

There are growing calls to proactively scrub racist language from restrictive land covenants in British Columbia, including clauses that once barred people "of African or Asiatic descent" from living on certain properties.

Changes to provincial legislation rendered those clauses unenforceable decades ago, but the language remains on some covenant documents, as one homeowner in West Vancouver was recently horrified to discover.

Michele Tung was asked to submit the restrictive covenant for her property to the district while applying for a building permit, and learned that Black and Asian people were once prohibited from living there, "except servants of the occupier of the premises."

"This exclusionary, demeaning, and racially charged rhetoric continues to persist on B.C.'s land titles today," she wrote in a Change.org petition demanding that the language be removed.

Tung noted that West Vancouver council promised to address racist covenants back in January 2020.

"Two years is a long time to rectify these wrongs," her petition reads. "Council's public commitment to actively reject racism and discrimination is vital to build community and safety among all residents of West Vancouver."

Asked about the status of council's promise, a spokesperson for the District of West Vancouver noted that land titles are the purview of the province, not municipalities, but said staff are preparing a report on potential actions that can be undertaken locally.

That report is expected to be delivered to council this spring.

"These covenants are found in many municipalities, and this is a widespread issue," Donna Powers told CTV News in an email. "West Vancouver is looking into how it can best lobby other levels of government to implement a process for removal."

Even though the covenants are no longer legally recognized, Powers said they are "deeply upsetting as a reminder of this country's racist past" and should be addressed.

According to B.C. Land Title and Survey, discriminatory covenants restricting the ownership and use of certain properties were still being drafted as recently as the 1950s.

They were voided with changes to the Land Title Act in 1978, but remain on the records.

Under the Torrens system of land registration used in the province, the registrar "must maintain a complete and unabridged record of dealings with land since the title’s origin and hence is not authorized to alter land title documents," according to the BCLTS website.

"The registrar is only authorized to ‘strike through’ the offending covenant on title upon request from an owner without a fee, or on the registrar’s own initiative."

With more than two million active land titles across the province, the Land Title and Survey Authority "relies on the assistance of homeowners, local governments and property professionals to identify any remaining land titles that are affected."

Property owners can flag racist language and request a strikethrough either by email or letter.