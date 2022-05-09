'Except servants': Calls to remove racist language from B.C. land covenants

Part of a restrictive land covenant for a West Vancouver, B.C., property is seen in an image posted on Change.org. (Michele Tung) Part of a restrictive land covenant for a West Vancouver, B.C., property is seen in an image posted on Change.org. (Michele Tung)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener