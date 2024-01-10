Eviction deadline looming for homeless 'Island 22' campers

Time is running out for squatters to leave one of the Fraser Valley’s largest unsanctioned RV encampments.

But some campers say they have no where to go.

“Haven’t figured that out yet, working on options,” said Danny Holmes, who will turn 79 later this month and has been living in the camp near Chilliwack for about 16 months.

“Got booted out of Hope. It just goes with the territory. It’s nothing personal,” he said.

He’s one of roughly 50 campers who’ve parked RVs on a muddy piece of land that sits on the edge of a waterway next to Island 22 Regional Park. In addition to about 40 RVs and several boats, the property is littered with garbage.

“The garbage is pathetic,” said Holmes.

The land is owned by Shxwhá:y Village, which advised campers and posted notices in December informing them that they had to find a new place to live by the end of this month. The village reportedly told people to leave so flood protection work could be done.

“It’s all to do with building the new dike to protect the city and the bands,” said camper Watching Eagle, who is also known as Max.

Max has been at the camp for three years.

“It’s just unfortunate that the weather and the timing, with people not really having a lot of money, living pay cheque to pay cheque. It’s most difficult for them to get out of here in that short of time, myself included,” he said.

Both men said that while they intend to leave by the deadline, some campers have said they won’t. It’s not clear what happens if someone refuses. Holmes and Max said some RVs are not moveable and will have to be towed or abandoned.

CTV News reached out to Shxwhá:y Village, but calls were not returned.

Meanwhile, Max and Holmes said they had not been offered alternative housing.

In a written response, the Ministry of Housing said the province is aware of the encampment and that trespass notices have been posted.

“BC Housing is funding outreach teams that are regularly connecting and supporting people experiencing homelessness throughout Chilliwack, including the Island 22 encampment,” the statement read.

“Community Integration Specialists from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction have also been frequenting the encampment, providing engagement and supports.”

It’s unclear how long the camp has been at the location, but Max said it’s had its share of problems.

“Some of the campers have no respect for the land or their neighbours, they’re stealing, fighting,” he explained.

While he is still trying to figure out a new place to park his RV, he said with tensions high inside the encampment, it might be a good time to move on.

Holmes, who has been saving up money from his pension to create a studio in his RV, said he may end up moving back to Hope.

The housing ministry said that since 2017, more than 7,000 new supportive homes have been completed or are underway, including 147 in Chilliwack.