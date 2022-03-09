'Everyone should be concerned about this': B.C. union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nurses
They have helped care for the most critically ill patients in the province, but the B.C. Nurses’ Union is now sounding the alarm about a shortage of nurses working in intensive care. While the province recently increased spaces for training new nurses, the union said there’s more that could be done in the interim.
BCNU vice-president Adriane Gear said while the pressure and workload on all nurses is “horrible” right now, specialized areas like the ICU have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.
“I couldn’t say exactly how many nurses short we are in that area because there hasn’t been transparency with sharing that data,” she said. “What we know is there are multiple vacancies.”
Gear said the nursing shortage predates the pandemic, and not just in intensive care, but COVID-19 has put more pressure on an already strained system.
“An ICU nurse would typically be taking care of one patient,” she said. “It’s not uncommon for nurses to be caring for two, three, or more patients, and so certainly the situation has exacerbated during the pandemic.”
Gear said shortages in the ICU are especially challenging because special training is required to work in the unit. She said nurses face excessive overtime and an inability to take time off, along with the moral distress that accompanies an overwhelming workload.
“These nurses are at a breaking point,” she said. “Everyone should be concerned about this.”
Gear said in a recent survey conducted by the union, 51 per cent of nurses in intensive care units and emergency departments were thinking about leaving. She added there are steps that could be taken to alleviate some of the pressure in the meantime, including helping internationally educated nurses to practice in B.C., and hiring other workers to take care of non-nursing related tasks.
“Nurses are exhausted. They’re burnt out. They need better mental health supports,” she said. “We’re not heroes. Nurses are humans.”
Last month, the province announced the addition of 602 more spaces to train new nurses, including 362 registered nursing seats.
The nursing school at the University of British Columbia has seen applications rise during the pandemic.
The school’s director, Elizabeth Saewyc, said there was a 30 per cent increase in applications last year, and this year it’s also looking to be about 20 to 25 per cent higher. She noted a number of applicants referenced the pandemic as part of what motivated them to pursue nursing.
At the same time, the school’s fall intake has been expanded by 25 per cent, to 150 students.
“This is a good thing, but its not a quick thing in terms of responding to the shortage,” Saewyc said. “Beyond graduating new nurses, a really key thing is retaining the nurses we graduate.”
Saewyc said part of making the profession sustainable is paying attention to patient-nurse ratio, offering flexibility in the type of employment available, and providing mental health support.
“The intensity of the work is such that if the work environment isn’t supportive, people are going to leave,” she said. “A certain number of those who graduate actually leave the nursing profession within just a few years.”
Saewyc added when it comes to training for new nurses, there is also a shortage of nursing faculty.
CTV News requested an interview with Health Minister Adrian Dix on Wednesday, but was told he wasn’t available. Earlier in the week, Dix said a 10-year health human resource strategy was in the works for the province and would be released soon.
Gear said a health resource plan is something the union has been calling for for years.
“Certainly we’ve not been consulted on one,” she said. “If it is in the works, that’s great news.”
She added the new nursing spaces announced are appreciated, but are a “drop in the bucket” compared to what’s needed.
“We need to recruit new nurses,” she said. “But we need to make the effort to retain the ones that we have before they’re lost from the system all together.”
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 | Will more COVID-19 orders be lifted in B.C. before spring break? Health officials to give update
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.
House of Commons keeping mask mandate, easing other COVID-19 restrictions
The House of Commons is beginning to ease some COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place throughout the pandemic, but one measure staying until the end of June will be the mask mandate.
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
Trudeau travels to Poland to see Ukrainian refugees, meet with officials
Poland's prime minister told Justin Trudeau that they were meeting at a turning point in history as the Canadian prime minister was about to come face to face with Europe's refugee crisis.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
Container ship the size of two football fields adrift off N.L., says coast guard
The Canadian Coast Guard says a container ship the length of two football fields is adrift off the west coast of Newfoundland.
What Canada's rental market could look like next year
While the percentage of available units within Canada's primary rental market remained virtually the same in 2021 compared to the year before, there are still concerns that vacancy rates in key markets across the country could see a decline come next year. This could result in less affordability among Canada's rental units.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on pandemic restrictions
British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, where they are expected to announce the loosening of some public health restrictions.
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restarts
On April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
B.C. health officials say five deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Island Health region Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Torching of Calgary family's lone vehicle captured by surveillance camera
A family of five in Calgary is attempting to purchase a replacement vehicle after their previous car was set ablaze outside their northwest home.
-
Person of interest sought in Beltline nightclub sex assault
Calgary police has released photos of a man they say may have information about a sexual assault at a downtown restaurant and nightclub last October.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported fewer than 1,100 COVID-19 hospital patients on Wednesday for the first time since mid-January.
Edmonton
-
Grandparents targeted by scammer pretending to be grandchild in trouble: Edmonton police
A scam scheme is targeting grandparents in Edmonton and has defrauded at least one victim of more than $25,000, police are warning the public.
-
Edmonton gas prices hover around $1.759/L, unaffected by drop in WTI
Fuel prices reached new record heights in Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 742, nearly 500 incidental deaths removed from total
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased to 742 on Thursday as nearly 500 deaths related to the novel coronavirus were removed from the province's total following a new initiative on reporting fatalities.
-
Daylight saving time in Ontario 2022: When do the clocks spring forward?
This is when the clocks will spring forward into daylight saving time 2022.
-
Ontario will lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Montreal
-
Quebecers with COVID-19 exposure who stay symptomless will no longer need to isolate
As of March 12, those Quebecers who made contact with a COVID-19 positive person and do not have symptoms will no longer be required to isolate for five days, but they are encouraged to wear a mask and avoid outings without a mask, public health officials say.
-
Quebec reports 60 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as it eases isolation rules
There was a big drop of 60 in the total number of hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, as Quebec public health chief Dr. Luc Boileau announced isolation rules will be less strict.
-
Man extradited from Trinidad and Tobago to face attempted murder charges in Montreal
A 29-year-old man has been extradited from Trinidad and Tobago to face charges in an attempted murder in 2019 in the Old Port that left a young man permanently scarred, Montreal police say.
Winnipeg
-
Perimeter Highway has been closed five times this winter
This winter due to extreme weather Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed five times.
-
New
New | Heavy fire damage to multi-family house in William Whyte area
A multi-family house in the 500 block of Alfred Avenue suffered major damage in a Wednesday evening fire.
-
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
Saskatoon
-
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Sask. wheat prices 'highest ever in history of farming'
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating a spike in wheat prices around the world, but it could be a good sign for some Saskatchewan farmers who have leftover wheat to sell.
Regina
-
SGI customers to receive $100 rebates this spring
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.
-
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
Atlantic
-
Growing grocery bill marks 'new era' in trying to make ends meet
From fertilizer to fuel, there are many reasons why your growing grocery bill is mounting with no end in sight.
-
High gas prices hitting Atlantic Canada hard due to region's reliance on heating oil
People across Canada are feeling the financial pressure of surging gasoline prices, but residents of the Atlantic region are being particularly hard hit, in part, because of their heavy reliance on oil to heat their homes.
-
'They’re getting a lot more revenue': Experts call on governments to cut gas taxes
As fuel prices continue to climb around the world, some consumer advocates are calling on governments to cut fuel taxes.
London
-
Southwestern Public Health to receive protein based Novavax COVID-19 vaccine soon
Residents in Elgin and Oxford Counties will soon have the option to receive a new protein based COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Gas prices top $1.90 per litre in London, Ont.
Gas prices hit a new record in London, Ont. on Thursday.
-
Oxford OPP asking for information after suspicious vehicle follows teen in Ingersoll, Ont.
Provincial police are asking for tips from the public regarding a suspicious vehicle that was following a 14-year-old in Ingersoll.
Northern Ontario
-
Attawapiskat singer celebrates first-time Juno nod
As singer-songwriter Adrian Sutherland eagerly awaits results of the 2022 Juno Awards in mid-May amidst the first nomination of his decade-long career, he's planning a return to in-person performances after two years of isolation in his remote, far north home town of Attawapiskat.
-
Snowmobile collision claims the life of 41-year old man
The driver of a snowmobile died Wednesday after his sled hit a snowdrift on Whitewater Lake in the community of Azilda.
-
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
Kitchener
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 742, nearly 500 incidental deaths removed from total
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased to 742 on Thursday as nearly 500 deaths related to the novel coronavirus were removed from the province's total following a new initiative on reporting fatalities.
-
Region of Waterloo moves up meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo have rescheduled a meeting to discuss the possibility of extending the area’s mask bylaw.
-
First hybrid bus for Grand River Transit hits the streets Friday
The first of four hybrid buses is set to hit the streets of Waterloo Region.