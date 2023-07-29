Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.

OSOYOOS, B.C. -

Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, which was previously called the Lone Pine Creek wildfire, crossed the U.S.-Canada border Saturday. It has grown to 885 hectares as of Sunday morning.

The orders were issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos, impacting more than 700 properties. They cover an area with boundaries west of Highway 97, south of Highway 3, east of Nighthawk Road, and north of the U.S. border.

Residents and visitors have been told to leave immediately because the fire "poses a threat to life and safety," according to the orders, which also say people forced to flee should go to an emergency operations centre in nearby Oliver.

In addition, roughly 2,000 properties have been placed on evacuation alert.

"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the alert says.

Crews with the BC Wildfire Service were on scene overnight and additional resources were deployed in the morning, including a helicopter, heavy equipment and structure protection personnel.

The province's Ministry of Transportation has told people to avoid driving on the 47 kilometre stretch of Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

There have been 1,517 wildfires in British Columbia this year, burning 15,397 square kilometres of trees, bush and grassland.

With files from The Canadian Press