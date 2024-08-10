VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Evacuation order south of Valemount, B.C., downgraded to alert

    This aerial photo from the BC Wildfire Service shows the Canoe Road wildfire on Aug. 10, 2024. This aerial photo from the BC Wildfire Service shows the Canoe Road wildfire on Aug. 10, 2024.
    An evacuation order issued Saturday was rescinded, allowing residents of an area south of Valemount, B.C., to return home.

    The order was issued and an emergency alert was activated just before 6:30 p.m. due to the Canoe Road wildfire. Two hours later, both were cancelled.

    “Due to the fast action of BC Wildfire Service and first responders, the evacuation order has been downgraded and reduced to an evacuation alert in the Cedarside area,” an update from the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George says.

    People on alert are urged to be prepared to leave immediately if conditions change.

    The Canoe Road wildfire was discovered Saturday. Its size is estimated at 9.5 hectares as of Sunday morning and it is classified as out of control.

