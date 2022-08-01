Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Burning southwest of Penticton, the Keremeos Creek wildfire was measured at 437 hectares Sunday night. It's classified as out-of-control.
While 25 properties were placed on evacuation order over the weekend, an order for hundreds more was issued Monday, this time in Apex Mountain Village. Those in the area are being told they must leave immediately and to expect RCMP to help expedite the process.
Dozens of other properties are under evacuation alert.
The fire was discovered Friday and officials say it has been a challenge to combat as much of the blaze "is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support."
Local fire departments including Keremeos, Naramata and Summerland have all sent crews and trucks to focus on protecting structures. At least one structure has been destroyed.
Over the weekend, Apex Mountain Resort deployed its snow cannons to spray water on its buildings and infrastructure in an effort to prevent them from catching fire from embers carried by the wind.
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
Visitors to the world's tallest tree face US$5,000 fines
Hyperion, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree, is officially off-limits to visitors. California's Redwood National Park issued a statement last week that anyone who is caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a US$5,000 fine.
Port McNeill Hospital emergency department closed again Sunday
The emergency department at a North Island hospital has once again closed unexpectedly because of a lack of staff.
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
Prince George Ford dealership fired employee who was on maternity leave, tribunal rules
A car dealership in Prince George "constructively dismissed" a former employee during her maternity leave and, in doing so, discriminated against her, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
McHugh Bluff slope closures expected to be long-term
Erosion issues on a slope overlooking the Sunnyside neighbourhood look to be sticking around.
Mixed reaction to long weekend closure of Memorial Drive for pedestrians, cyclists
Pedestrians and cyclists in Calgary have extra room to roam over the August long weekend. However, some Calgarians question whether it’s still necessary.
Alberta defence lawyers considering job action after requests for legal aid overhauls ignored
Criminal defence lawyers in Alberta say the legal aid system is at a breaking point, and they are threatening job action if the province ignores requests for in-depth updates to the program.
Motorcycle community memorial event disrupted by vehicle confrontation
A memorial ride meant to celebrate the life of a 28-year-old Edmonton motorcyclist was sidetracked after a confrontation between a driver and some riders.
The boys are back in town: Boy's basketball championships come to Edmonton after three year hiatus
It has been three years since national Under-15 and Under-17 boys' basketball championships have been held, but that streak comes to an end Monday morning in the Alberta capital.
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada’s Wonderland waterpark
Canada’s Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
A man drowned after jumping into Quebec lake to retrieve belongings
After a police search in a lake in the Laurentians, a 61-year-old Quebec man was found dead Monday morning.
'It's great to see': Icelandic Festival returns to full glory
Vikings are taking over the streets of Gimli, Man. as the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba hosts its fully in-person first event since the pandemic.
Six people taken to hospital after St. Vital collision
At least three people are in hospital after emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of St. Mary's Road and Essex Avenue just after midnight Sunday.
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country's agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis.
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
Unsettled weather expected in London, Ont. Monday
While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted plenty of heat and sunshine, Londoners might need to bring their umbrellas for the holiday Monday.
22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County
OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London for allegedly driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Perth County over the long weekend.
Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Kapuskasing, Hearst
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas around Kapuskasing, Hearst and Moosonee.
Man dies after falling from tour boat near Ontario Place
A man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling overboard off a tour boat near Ontario Place on Sunday afternoon has died, police say.
Friends, community rally around couples after wedding venue burns down
Two couples, one who was supposed to get married at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. and another set to renew their vows there, were left scrambling on Saturday after the venue went up in flames.
Swimmer dies following search of Guelph Lake
A person swimming in Guelph Lake has been pronounced dead following an emergency response.
Fire crews continue to spray hotspots at Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont.
The day after a devastating fire consumed the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., fire crews remained on scene Sunday, spraying water on the smouldering ruins of the historic building.