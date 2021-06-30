'Never seen anything like this': At least 134 sudden deaths reported in Metro Vancouver, most related to heat
Temperature record from 1895 among 59 broken at peak of B.C. heat wave
'They had to chase the bear out of the house': B.C. conservation issues warning after 3 reports of bears entering homes
Metro Vancouver expands air quality advisory, warns of fine particulate and ground-level ozone
Lower Mainland schools reopen for last day of the year after closing due to heat wave
New Canadian temperature record set in Lytton, B.C., tops all-time high for Las Vegas
Heat wave has unusual characteristic, high nighttime temperatures, expert says
'I just want the dog to be safe': Police alerted after dog spotted in crate attached to trailer on B.C. highway
Vet clinics see heat stroke and deaths among B.C. pets during soaring temperatures