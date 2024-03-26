VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Environment Canada issues dust advisory for central and northern B.C.

    An aerial view of Prince George, B.C. (City of Prince George) An aerial view of Prince George, B.C. (City of Prince George)
    Share

    Environment Canada has added a dust advisories for a large section of central and northern British Columbia in response to "high concentrations of coarse particulate matter" that it says is most prominent near busy roads.

    The new advisories are up for the regions of Prince George, the Lakes District and Bulkley Valley, covering Smithers, Prince George, Vanderhoof and Houston.

    An initial dust warning was posted on Saturday for the community of Burns Lake, and all advisories are expected to remain until the region get precipitation.

    The weather office is advising people to limit their exposure to high traffic and industrial areas, saying poor air quality is hardest on people with respiratory conditions, pregnant women, seniors and infants.

    It says they can also help reduce outdoor air pollution by leaving their car at home and using alternate modes of travel such as walking and cycling.

    The weather office says it issued the bulletins in collaboration with the Northern Health authority.

    The B.C. government's air quality index says Smithers and Prince George is forecast to reach a level 4 today on the 1-to-10 scale, which is considered a moderate risk

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

    It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News