Environment Canada issues dust advisory for central and northern B.C.

Environment Canada has added a dust advisories for a large section of central and northern British Columbia in response to "high concentrations of coarse particulate matter" that it says is most prominent near busy roads.

The new advisories are up for the regions of Prince George, the Lakes District and Bulkley Valley, covering Smithers, Prince George, Vanderhoof and Houston.

An initial dust warning was posted on Saturday for the community of Burns Lake, and all advisories are expected to remain until the region get precipitation.

The weather office is advising people to limit their exposure to high traffic and industrial areas, saying poor air quality is hardest on people with respiratory conditions, pregnant women, seniors and infants.

It says they can also help reduce outdoor air pollution by leaving their car at home and using alternate modes of travel such as walking and cycling.

The weather office says it issued the bulletins in collaboration with the Northern Health authority.

The B.C. government's air quality index says Smithers and Prince George is forecast to reach a level 4 today on the 1-to-10 scale, which is considered a moderate risk

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.