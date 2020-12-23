VANCOUVER -- Tourism Australia is raising a toast to the end of 2020.

Travellers must wait for Australia's borders to reopen again, but in the meantime it is possible to enjoy a taste ot the Aussie holidays at home.

The Spice Mistress, Sarina Kamani, joined CTV Morning Live to share an Australian-style mulled wine recipe.

Kamini joined CML from Margaret River in Western Australia.

This region is known globally for its wine and is only a three-hour drive from Perth.

Margaret River boasts more than 120 world-class wineries.

Here is a recipe that can be prepared from home until borders reopen once again.

Be sure to check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more travel inspiration and to learn about Australian flavours.

Mulled Wine, Australian Style:

1 bottle of Shiraz (Suggestion: D'Arenberg in McLaren Vale, South Australia)

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

1 or 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

6 to 9 fresh native pepper berry (substitute option Szechuan peppercorns or fresh white or black peppercorns)

3 to 4 slices of blood orange (substitute 2 slices orange)

3 teaspoons caster sugar

Put all spices in a pot with the bottle of wine and the blood orange slices. Simmer on low heat for at least 15 minutes. Keeping the lid on will help minimize evaporation. Serve in a warm glass. Sugar can be adjusted to taste.

