English Bay barge to be assessed, repaired in coming days to prepare for removal

Vancouver -

Plans are in place to assess and repair the runaway barge that’s been attracting a lot of attention on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach since it ran aground over three weeks ago.

On Wednesday, the city said the work will take place “in the coming days” to prepare for the barge’s removal.

Though the city said the barge doesn’t pose a public safety risk, staff are asking people to keep their distance and abide by signage and barriers in the area as a precaution, noting security will also be on site 24 hours a day until the barge is removed.

Despite the warning, some people could still be seen on Wednesday clambering on the rocks at one end of the barge to get photos.

The city said Transport Canada has now received a recovery plan from the barge’s owner, but the removal date has yet to be determined.

On Wednesday morning, a tugboat and crane could be seen near the barge. The city said that work was halted due to windy conditions.

The barge’s owner, Steve Budd of Sentry Marine Towing, told CTV News he was expecting crews and equipment on site by sometime on Friday, and more arriving the following week. He said the barge had incurred several holes from rocks that would need to be repaired.

The barge got loose on Nov. 15 during a powerful storm that hit the South Coast.