VANCOUVER -- Within a week, 11 drivers were busted for speeding excessively along the Sea to Sky corridor.

Squamish RCMP pulled-over and impounded an Audi and an Aston Martin. One was clocked doing 188 km/h in an 80 zone.

“We will have to ask the experts if a side effect of the COVID lockdown is bringing the inner race car driver out,” Mounties wrote in a tweet.

On April 11, a Lamborghini was nabbed for driving 154 km/h in an 80 zone. Then a Toyota Corolla was impounded for doing 145 km/h in the same area.

“They may think they can get away with it, but just want to remind people that we are out there enforcing the rules of the highway, and the city streets, and we’ll take action where needed,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov of E Division Traffic Services.

Mounties are seeing an increase in speeding and excessive speeding across the province. Over the the Easter long weekend, 41 drivers were fined and had their vehicles impounded for speeding at least 40 km/h over the posted limit.

Since many people are staying at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the roads have really opened-up. But police say it also makes speeders easier to spot.

“People that choose to engage in that kind of driving behaviour are actually more visible to us now because there’s less other traffic that they can blend in with,” Halskov warned.

The minimum fine for excessive speed is $368 and three points. The driver’s vehicles will also be impounded for seven days.