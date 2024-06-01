VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Emily Carr University announces new president

    Trish Kelly has been named the 10th president of Emily Carr University of Art and Design. (Perrin Grauer / ECU) Trish Kelly has been named the 10th president of Emily Carr University of Art and Design. (Perrin Grauer / ECU)
    Emily Carr University of Art and Design has a new president.

    Trish Kelly, who holds a PhD in art history from the University of British Columbia and has served as ECU's interim president for the last 10 months, will now fill that role on a permanent basis, the university announced Friday.

    "Dr. Kelly brings a record of strong leadership, strategic vision, and experience from academic and art and design institutions across North America," said Don Avison, K.C., the chair of the university's board, in a statement.

    "She is a strong champion for Emily Carr University, and for education and research in the creative fields. She is committed to supporting Emily Carr’s students, faculty, and staff in their endeavours and continuing to drive the university’s impact. We look forward to working with her to advance ECU's mission."

    Kelly will be the 10th president and vice-chancellor in the history of the university, which will celebrate its 100th year in 2025.

    She was appointed to the role of vice-president academic and provost in 2019. Before that, she held a variety of administrative positions at Emily Carr.

    Originally from the United States, Kelly holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Rhode Island School of Design and a master's degree from Tufts University.

    "I am deeply honoured to step into the role of president," said Kelly, in the university's announcement.

    “As Canada's leading art and design institution, Emily Carr University's continued success requires us to be resilient, agile, and creative in the face of unprecedented economic, social, environmental, and technological changes. We are at an exciting and vital moment, and I relish the opportunity to be part of the institution's history as we build on shared accomplishments together." 

