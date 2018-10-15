A golden retriever who spent much of her life tied up outside, not getting enough food, has been rescued but needs a costly procedure, the BC SPCA says.

Officials say they could see her ribs through her fluffy coat when they first met "Goldie."

Tethered outside and starving, the six-year-old would chew and eat anything she could reach, the SPCA said. As a result, her teeth are worn down to the root.

"It's tragic to see the impact living on a chain had on her mouth. She must have been intensely bored," Marcie Moriarty told CTV News.

"The only thing she had to gnaw on was this chain, and as a result, her teeth, many of them had been worn down, broken."

Her condition is painful enough that the best option is to remove nearly all of her teeth. It's a costly procedure, so the SPCA launched a fundraising campaign in effort to raise the $6,721 required.

In just days, animal lovers donated $8,624 to cover the costs of surgery, medication, vaccinations, health checks and daily care. All extra funds will go toward the cost of care for other animals at the SPCA.

There is an ongoing investigation into what led up to her condition, and officers are gathering evidence to present to the Crown. She was surrendered by a Rosedale, B.C. owner earlier this month as a result of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Goldie is living in foster care as she recovers. The SPCA says she'll be put up for adoption when she's ready.