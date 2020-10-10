VANCOUVER -- The BC NDP says that if re-elected it’s ready and able to build a school in Vancouver’s Olympic Village.

The news of a new elementary school came in a campaign announcement Saturday morning, leading up to the Oct. 24 election.

“The city of Vancouver has land designated, it’s already zoned,” said NDP Vancouver-Fairview candidate George Heyman.

The funding for the school, set to be built next to Hinge Park near the waterfront, will come from recent pandemic recovery funding, said NDP Vancouver-False Creek candidate Brenda Bailey.

“The funding for this school is coming through the investment funds that was recently announced.”

Parents living in Vancouver's Olympic Village neighbourhood have long been frustrated with the lack of options when it comes to sending their kids to school.

“Anybody that says kids don't live in condos -- that is just an out dated belief," said Lisa McAllister, who lives in Olympic Village with her family of four.

Before the 2010 Olympics, the city planned to build a school for its newest community.

In October, Vancouver City Council passed a motion calling on the province to prioritize funding for the school. At the time, council discussed setting aside land for the project on Columbia Street near Hinge Park.

More to come.